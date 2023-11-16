Forge First Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.09 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,000. Murphy Oil comprises 6.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,101. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

