Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.