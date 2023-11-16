Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

