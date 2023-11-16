Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,828,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,506,973. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 448,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,730. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Funko by 166.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $388.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Funko Company Profile

Get Free Report

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

