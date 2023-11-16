FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 425.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

