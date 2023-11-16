FY2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Raised by Analyst

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNT. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of -0.05. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

