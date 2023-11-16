FY2023 EPS Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 62.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protalix BioTherapeutics

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

