FY2023 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted by Analyst

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.42). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

RGNX opened at $19.14 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

