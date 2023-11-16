Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $11.37. Gambling.com Group shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 117,100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

