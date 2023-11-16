Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Gamehost Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of TSE GH opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
