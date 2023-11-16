Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP Sells $167,685.44 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $417.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.30 and a 200 day moving average of $346.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $425.96.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

