General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378,481 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.