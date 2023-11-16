Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.
G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
