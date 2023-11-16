GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

