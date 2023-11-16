Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.26. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $987.27 million, a PE ratio of -520.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

