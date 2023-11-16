Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 512,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,119 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $28.75.
The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,041,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
