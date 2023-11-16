Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
