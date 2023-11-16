Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

