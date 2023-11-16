Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,844,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

