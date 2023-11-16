Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,500 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,853,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 308,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,622. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

