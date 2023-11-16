Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Up to $19.78

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $20.35. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 21,066 shares changing hands.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.