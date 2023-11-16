GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.14.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

