GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,558,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,237,000 after purchasing an additional 166,143 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.2% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 96.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 219,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

