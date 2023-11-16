Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.34, but opened at $45.47. Griffon shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 42,162 shares.

The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $38,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

