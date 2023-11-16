Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.44

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.44 and last traded at $94.11, with a volume of 3098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

