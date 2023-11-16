Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 681519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

