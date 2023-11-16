HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM – Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUMN) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.91.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

