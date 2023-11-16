HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.45. 154,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,719. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.