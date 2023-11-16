Head-To-Head Comparison: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) versus CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CSX pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSX pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSX has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSX has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.36 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.86 CSX $14.85 billion 4.12 $4.17 billion $1.88 16.48

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and CSX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and CSX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41% CSX 26.16% 31.28% 9.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTAI Infrastructure and CSX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A CSX 0 6 13 0 2.68

CSX has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given CSX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CSX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSX beats FTAI Infrastructure on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. The company also offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products, such as plastics and ethanol from rail to trucks. The company operates approximately 20,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,600 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

