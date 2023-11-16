Head-To-Head Comparison: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) versus Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

0.1% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $10,000.00 1,997.52 -$2.80 million N/A N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $14.40 million 0.10 -$10.61 million ($6.82) -0.05

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A N/A N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -93.83% -206.72% -87.26%

Bullfrog AI beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

