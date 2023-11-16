Head-To-Head Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -36.51% -28.99% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $19.39 million 1.89 $4.33 million ($0.80) -1.60 Argo Blockchain $48.31 million 1.30 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digihost Technology and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digihost Technology and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.59, suggesting that its share price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Digihost Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology



Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Argo Blockchain



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

