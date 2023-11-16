Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

CDDRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of CDDRF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

