Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.33. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 617,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.7 %

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 442,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 266,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

