Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) vs. ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) and ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and ABC-Mart,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 6.43% 29.34% 11.60% ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and ABC-Mart,Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.40 $128.06 million $8.44 6.47 ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

94.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hibbett and ABC-Mart,Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 2 4 0 2.43 ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hibbett currently has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Hibbett’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Summary

Hibbett beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE'S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

