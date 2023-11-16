Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 129,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

