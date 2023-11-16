Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Director Ginger M. Jones Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 25,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $491.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

