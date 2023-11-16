Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

