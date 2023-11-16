Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.35. The company had a trading volume of 325,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

