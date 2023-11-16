Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 9,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

