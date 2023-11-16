Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. Innospec has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

