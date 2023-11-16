Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Innovative Eyewear in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

