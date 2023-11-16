Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Buys $64,500.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,060,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,345.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

