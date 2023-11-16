Insider Buying: Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Acquires 1,115 Shares of Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.