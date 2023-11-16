Insider Buying: Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Acquires 1,115 Shares of Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EIF shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.