Insider Buying: Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Woo purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($31,847.13).

Frugl Group Stock Performance

About Frugl Group

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, marketing, and customer support of its grocery comparison and data analytics products and services in Australia. The company offers Frugl Grocery mobile comparison and wellness app for various shoppers to compare prices. It operates InFocus Analytics retail intelligence platform that collects pricing and shopper data for commercial use by retailers, suppliers, and other associated businesses.

