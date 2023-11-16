Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys 14,438 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,984,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,232.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 23,384 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,534.16.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,969,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.