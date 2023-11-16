Insider Buying: Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £24,000 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider James Crawford purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,473.17).
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 31.35 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. Naked Wines plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.90 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.47.
About Naked Wines
