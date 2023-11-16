Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $327,261.87 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 31,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,078,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,951,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

NMRA stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $304,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

