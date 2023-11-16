Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Vice Chairman Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPKO Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

