Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,924.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,924.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 927,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,292. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $21,094.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22.

On Monday, August 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 1,213 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $6,380.38.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

