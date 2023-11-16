Insider Buying: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Acquires $244,657.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SKX opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

