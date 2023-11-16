Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Buys $76,800.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,101 shares in the company, valued at $686,448.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.